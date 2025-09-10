Fraudulent placement services duping young people in Thane, says BJP MLA

Thane, Sep 10 (PTI) Local BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar has said a number of fraudulent placement service companies were running in Thane despite complaints to the police.

When some unemployed youngsters duped by one such outfit came to him, he called its owner and ensured he refunded their money, Kelkar told reporters on Tuesday. The youngsters met the Thane City MLA during a public dialogue event at the BJP office in Khopat on Monday.

"There are many placement firms... and financial fraud is committed in the name of providing employment to the youth," he said.

"We have recovered the money of many youths who were cheated. But despite filing complaints with the police, these firms are still running. Therefore, we will go with our workers directly and seal these placement offices from now on," Kelkar said. PTI COR KRK