Fraunhofer Office, India director honoured by German government with prestigious recognition

New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) Anandi Iyer, director of the Fraunhofer Office, India has been honoured by the German government with a prestigious recognition that celebrates her outstanding contributions to Indo-German relations for over 25 years, the embassy here said.

She has been honoured with the Bundesverdienstkreuz (Federal Cross of Merit), the embassy said in a statement on Thursday.

Iyer has been at the helm of the Fraunhofer Office in India for over 16 years, fostering strong ties and partnerships between India and Europe in the fields of science and technology, it said.

Her work has significantly advanced collaborative efforts in innovation and applied research in various fields such as smart cities, renewable energy, smart manufacturing and digitalisation, a testament to her membership in the Indo-German Expert Group on Digitalisation, established by the heads of government of both nations, the statement said. This prestigious recognition celebrates her outstanding contributions to Indo-German relations for over 25 years, coinciding with 50 years of Indo-German Science and Technology Cooperation, the German Embassy said.

"Anandi Iyer's exemplary work has not only strengthened the Indo-German relationship but has also paved the way for significant advancements in technology and innovation between the two countries. Her dedication to empowering women in science and technology is truly inspiring. It is an honour to present her with the Bundesverdienstkreuz, acknowledging her invaluable contributions and relentless spirit," Philipp Ackermann, German Ambassador to India ws quoted as saying in the statement.