Free after 20 years' jail term, UP man commits suicide

Noida, May 27 (PTI) A 40-year-old man, who recently returned home after spending 20 years in jail, was found dead on the terrace of his house in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Monday, with the police suspecting it to be a case of suicide, officials said.

"On Monday morning, the local Sector 24 police station officials were informed by the emergency personnel of the Police Response Vehicle (PRV) about the death of Sallu alias Shalu, who lived in Hoshiarpur village here," a police spokesperson said.

"Sallu had committed suicide by hanging himself through a pipe on the terrace of his house here. He hailed from Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh," the spokesperson said.

A local police official told PTI that Sallu had recently returned from a jail in Punjab.

"He was convicted in a murder case and spent 20 years in the jail. He came back to Noida at his brother's home around 12 days ago," the official said.

His family has not given any complaint related to his death to the police, the official said, adding the reason behind the man taking the extreme step remains inconclusive.

Further legal proceedings are underway, he added. PTI KIS NB NB NB