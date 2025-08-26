Free bus scheme for women grand success: Andhra Pradesh CM

Amaravati, Aug 25 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said Stree Shakti, the free bus-service scheme for women, has been a grand success with the cooperation of women.

The chief minister reviewed the functioning of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) at the secretariat and enquired about how Stree Shakti is fairing and the occupancy rate in buses.

"With the cooperation of women, Stree Shakti scheme is a grand success," Naidu was quoted as saying in an official press release.

APSRTC officials informed Naidu that the occupancy has risen in buses since the implementation of the scheme. They said occupancy used to be around 70 per cent and it is 100 per cent now in 60 depots.

Likewise, a 100-per cent occupancy rate was achieved in 13 districts covered by the free bus scheme, they said.

APSRTC Managing Director Dwaraka Tirumala Rao informed the chief minister that women are responsibly utilising free travel, without creating confusion, and are only undertaking journeys when actually required.

Naidu thanked women for their cooperation, saying though financially burdensome, the state government has fulfilled its promise by launching Stree Shakti.

The chief minister directed the APSRTC to place boards on all 8,458 Stree Shakti buses and emphasised that the staff should act with restraint during a competition for seats.

Later, Naidu enquired about the live tracking of the Stree Shakti buses. Officials informed him that a pilot programme will be launched at the Guntur depot within a few days before a statewide rollout, ensuring safer, planned journeys.