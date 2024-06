Chandigarh, Jun 13 (PTI) The attendants of visually impaired people can avail free bus rides in Punjab, officials said on Thursday.

The decision taken by the Punjab government meets a long-standing request from the visually impaired community, an official statement said. It highlights the government's commitment to supporting people with disabilities, it said.

The move will enhance the mobility and independence of people with disabilities, it said. PTI CHS RHL