Free bus travel in Andhra for girls, women, transgender persons from Aug 15

Amaravati, Aug 11 (PTI) All girls, women, and transgender persons holding Andhra Pradesh domicile are eligible for free bus travel under the ‘Stree Shakti’ (woman power) scheme, to be launched statewide on August 15, Principal Secretary (Transport, Roads & Buildings) Kantilal Dande said on Monday.

“Beneficiaries include all girls, women, and transgender persons with domicile status in Andhra Pradesh, subject to presenting valid identity proof,” Dande said in a government order.

The scheme will be implemented using the existing fleet of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC), with additional buses to be procured based on demand, he added. Free travel will apply only to Pallevelugu, Ultra Pallevelugu, City Ordinary, Metro Express, and Express services.

It will not cover non-stop services, interstate operations, contract carriages, chartered services, or package tours. Saptagiri Express, Ultra Deluxe, Super Luxury, Star Liner, and all air-conditioned services are also excluded, he said.

For passenger safety, the government is considering equipping staff with body-worn cameras and installing CCTV cameras in all buses.

Bus stations will see upgraded amenities such as fans, chairs, drinking water, and toilets.

Dande said the procurement of electric buses and extending the scheme to them could also be considered, subject to Cabinet approval.

Beneficiaries will receive zero-fare tickets, which APSRTC will submit to the government for reimbursement.

Free bus travel for women was a poll promise of the TDP-led NDA government ahead of the 2024 elections.

The scheme is estimated to cost Rs 1,942 crore annually—about Rs 162 crore a month—and aims to empower women by improving access to education, jobs, and mobility, Minister K Parthasarathy had earlier said. PTI STH SSK