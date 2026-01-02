Free cashless health treatment scheme to be rolled out in Punjab on Jan 15

Chandigarh, Jan 2 (PTI) Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh on Friday said the 'Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna' to provide free cashless medical treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh to every family in the state will be formally launched on January 15.

The universal healthcare cover will be provided to all 65 lakh families in the state. Any resident of Punjab having an Aadhaar card and a voter card will be eligible to avail the benefits of this scheme, the health minister told reporters.

"This scheme will cover 100 per cent of the population in the state," he said.

Singh said the scheme will be formally rolled out by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on January 15.

The minister emphasised that the scheme is designed for total inclusivity, featuring no income cap or exclusion criteria.

He said over 9,000 camps will be held for the enrolment of people to make their cards for the scheme.

"Enrolment has been made simple and accessible through Common Service Centres (CSCs) after which beneficiaries will receive dedicated MMSY health cards. A helpline will be launched soon to facilitate the process," he added.

Replying to a question, Singh said around 2,200 medical procedures are covered under this scheme.

"Beneficiaries can access secondary and tertiary care across a robust network of 824 empanelled hospitals, which currently includes 212 public hospitals, eight government of India hospitals and over 600 private hospitals. The number of empanelled hospitals is expected to increase further as the scheme progresses," he said.

On this occasion, an agreement was signed with the United India Insurance in the presence of the health minister.

The agreement was signed by State Health Agency (SHA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sanyam Aggarwal and United India Insurance Executive Director Mathew George.

Singh said the United India Insurance Company, selected for its track record in implementing similar health insurance schemes in other states such as Tamil Nadu, will provide coverage of Rs 1,00,000 per family for all 65 lakh families in the state.

"For treatment requirements between Rs 1,00,000 and Rs 10,00,000, the insurance will be provided by the State Health Agency (SHA), Punjab," he said.

A few days ago, Mann had said the scheme would ensure cashless and paperless treatment and help cut out-of-pocket spending on healthcare in both urban and rural areas.

He had said expenses related to hospitalisation, surgeries, ICU care, diagnostics, medicines and pre- and post-hospitalisation treatment would be covered under approved packages. PTI CHS KSS KSS