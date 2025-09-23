Free check-up, Prakriti assessments mark 17th Ayurveda Day events

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) The 10th Ayurveda Day was celebrated with a wide range of events and outreach programmes in the national capital and Haryana.

The events were organised around the day's theme: Ayurveda for People and Planet.

They were held by the Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI), under the the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS).

An Ayurveda Expo was also organised by CARI from September 10 to 23, according to a statement.

The event saw a series of lectures being delivered by Ayurveda doctors.

The speaking sessions were held on the role of Ayurveda in geriatric care, diet and nutrition, Panchkarma in prevention of diseases, seasonal dietary and lifestyle modifications, women's healthcare, and mental and emotional well-being.

An awareness programme featuring lectures on different stages of a woman's life and ways to improve overall health was also held, the statement said.

The camp also saw an outpatient department being set up, with at least 35 female patients showing up there every day for a check-up.

Free Prakriti assessments were carried out to help individuals understand their unique body constitution, the statement said.

Plantation drives were conducted to raise awareness about environmental conservation.

A total of 200 Tulsi and Giloy plants were distributed to patients and their attendants, along with information on their utility and medicinal value.

On September 11, a lecture on Post-menopausal Care through Ayurveda was delivered at Gharadsii village in Kurukshetra.

The next day, another lecture on Geriatric Care through Ayurveda was organised at a government school in Thanesar block of Kurukshetra.

In addition, a free medical camp on bone and geriatric health was held at Shree Ram Mandir Trust, Sultanpuri, with free consultation and Hb and blood sugar testing.

Run for Ayurveda and Walkathons were organised at both local and national levels.

A special yoga camp was set up at MCD Pratibha Co-Ed Primary School in Punjabi Bagh West, Delhi, for students.