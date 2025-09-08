Free cornea transport service across Telangana launched under ‘Network to Sight’ programme

Hyderabad, Sep 8 (PTI) The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Monday launched a special social service programme to transport corneas across the state.

Under the initiative, corneas collected from donors in different parts of the state will be transported to Hyderabad free of cost in TSRTC buses, a press release said.

For this purpose, TSRTC signed an MoU with the state-run Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital under the programme 'Network to Sight'.

The agreement was signed at the hospital premises by TSRTC Managing Director V C Sajjanar and Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital Superintendent Dr Modini P.

As per the agreement, corneas collected from government hospitals will be placed in ice boxes and handed over to the TSRTC logistics counters.

The TSRTC crew will then transport them safely to Hyderabad, where Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital staff will collect the boxes and preserve the corneas in the eye bank for patients in need.

Sajjanar said he was pleased that the corporation could be part of this “noble cause” and added that awareness programmes on 'Network to Sight' are being conducted for TSRTC staff.

Modini thanked TSRTC for offering free transportation of corneas and assured that the hospital team would use "the safely transported corneas for surgeries to help patients regain vision." On the occasion, Sajjanar also pledged to donate his eyes and handed over his pledge form to Modini, the release added.