Free encroached land without delay, punish culprits: UP CM tells officers

Gorakhpur, Apr 30 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to immediately clear encroachments on land belonging to the poor and take strict legal action against the culprits, warning that those who exploit the vulnerable will face consequences.

Speaking at a Janata Darshan held outside the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan at Gorakhnath Temple, he reiterated the government's unwavering commitment to justice and prosperity for every citizen, urging officers to act with transparency, impartiality, and sensitivity.

Adityanath heard the grievances of around 200 people at the Janata Darshan. Among them was a distressed woman who shared details of a long-standing land dispute.

He assured the woman of resolving her problem and immediately directed officials to take swift action and assured her that justice would be delivered without delay.

As the woman expressed her heartfelt thanks, the woman also said she did not have the fare to return home. Deeply moved, Adityanath replied, "Don't worry, you will be given the fare to return home," and instructed the temple management to provide the necessary assistance.

Adityanath instructed officials to ensure speedy and high-quality resolutions of each of the people's issues, according to an official statement.

As in previous sessions, several individuals sought financial help for medical treatment, it said.

The CM assured them of full government support. Handing their applications to officials, he instructed that treatment cost estimates be prepared promptly and submitted for approval, it added. PTI KIS NB