Free food grains of Rs 22,800 crore distributed under Anna Yojana in MP to 5.25 cr people: minister

Bhopal, Dec 24 (PTI) Free food grains of approximately Rs 22,800 crore were distributed to more than 5.25 crore beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in Madhya Pradesh in the last two years, a minister said on Wednesday.

Under the 'One Nation-One Ration' card scheme, an average of 39,000 families from other states are receiving free rations in Madhya Pradesh every month, said Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Govind Singh Rajput.

He said 16 lakh families are taking advantage of inter-district portability every month. In 89 tribal and inaccessible villages, ration is being delivered door-to-door through the 'Aapka Ration, Aapke Dwar' scheme.

"Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, free food grains worth approximately Rs 22,800 crore were distributed to more than 5.25 crore beneficiaries in the state," the minister said, highlighting the achievements of the Mohan Yadav government in the last two years.

He said the Chief Minister's Food Service Awareness Programme was implemented to make the ration distribution process transparent.

"Under this programme, beneficiaries are being informed about the arrival and distribution of rations through SMS. Additionally, a list of eligible beneficiaries is being read out in Gram Sabhas on January 26th and October 2nd," the minister said.

The Food and Civil Supplies Department prioritises transparency and technology-based monitoring in the implementation of schemes, he added.

The department has also made significant progress in the e-KYC process, verifying over 17 million beneficiaries in MP in two years.

"The e-KYC verification for 4.97 crore beneficiaries has been completed so far, which is 93 per cent," he added.

The minister stated that payments totalling Rs 51,000 crore have been made for the purchase of crops from 28 lakh farmers in the past two years.

Payments of Rs 2,600 per quintal were made for wheat procurement, with a bonus of Rs 175 per quintal.

Rajput stated that the Department of Weights and Measures has implemented the e-KYC verification process. In the last two years, revenue of Rs 49.14 crore has been earned through verification and inspection.

He informed that on finding irregularities during inspections, 11,700 cases were registered and a penalty amount of approximately Rs 4.50 crore was recovered.

Rajput said his department has prepared an action plan to develop ration shops as 'Chief Minister Nutrition Mart', integration of the software system, distribution of ration through advanced technology and making elaborate arrangements for the supply of ration and gas in the fair area for Simhastha 2028. PTI MAS NSK