'Free Gaza, Free Palestine' posters surface in Sambhal

Sambhal, Apr 20 (PTI) Posters bearing "Free Gaza, Free Palestine" messages were found pasted on walls of shops in the Narauli town of this Uttar Pradesh district, prompting a police investigation.

The posters also included an appeal to a particular community to boycott Israeli goods.

Baniyathair SHO Ramveer Singh told PTI on Sunday that the police had launched a probe and identified about six to seven individuals based on CCTV camera footage. Additional information was gathered from the owners of shops on whose walls the posters were pasted.

The posters came to light a few days ago and an investigation is currently underway, he said.

Israel launched an offensive in Gaza after Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel in October 2023, killing about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting 251.

The offensive has since killed more than 51,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, AP reported Gaza's health ministry as saying.