Free KSRTC travel for cancer patients to any hospital: Govt

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 9 (PTI) The Kerala government on Thursday announced a new scheme providing free travel for cancer patients on KSRTC buses for treatment-related travel to any hospital in the state.

State Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar made the announcement in the Assembly, saying the scheme covers all Kerala State Road Transport Corporation services from ordinary to superfast buses.

"This initiative improves upon the 2012 government order, which allowed a 50 per cent travel concession on KSRTC ordinary and city service buses in the state capital for cancer patients visiting the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC)," he said.

"Here we are providing free travel from anywhere in Kerala to any hospital in the state for cancer treatment on buses up to superfast service. The patient has to produce a certificate from the treating doctor about the duration of the treatment, and a pass will be issued waiving the travel fare," the minister added.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan welcomed the initiative in a Facebook post, describing it as an example of the Kerala development model of welfare that includes everyone.

He said it was one of several measures taken by the government to provide relief to cancer patients.

The minister said the scheme was introduced as KSRTC had improved its revenue, reduced losses, and increased passenger numbers through various initiatives. "As the KSRTC improves its financial position, we felt it was important that the people also benefit from it," he said.

Kumar noted that initiatives such as AC waiting rooms in bus stations, ensuring cleanliness and proper waste management in buses and stations, and installation of CCTV cameras for the safety of women and children had helped attract more passengers to KSRTC.

He also highlighted other measures, including issuance of smart cards for student travel concessions valid for 2-3 years, handing over maintenance of toilets in KSRTC bus stations to Sulabh Society, adding around 360 more buses to the fleet, and renovating bus stations.