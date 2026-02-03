Free LPG cylinders for eligible ration card holders on Holi, Diwali: Delhi CM

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Tuesday that free LPG cylinders will be provided to households with valid ration cards on the festivals of Holi and Diwali. In a meeting chaired by Gupta, the Delhi cabinet decided to transfer Rs 853, the cost of an LPG cylinder, directly to eligible beneficiaries through a direct benefit transfer system.

The benefit will also cover those eligible ration card holders using piped natural gas (PNG) connections, she said in a briefing. Eligible beneficiaries will have the amount credited to their bank accounts ahead of Holi. The government has allocated Rs 242 crore for this free gas cylinder scheme, the chief minister added.