Free meal service at Shirdi temple won’t be stopped: Maharashtra minister

Mumbai, Jan 6 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat on Monday said the free meal service at the Sai Baba temple at Shirdi won’t be stopped.

The minister’s announcement came a day after former MP Sujay Vikhe Patil said he has asked the chief executive officer of Shri Saibaba Sansthan to stop the free meal service at the temple premises, as it attracts a large number of beggars from all over the country.

“The money spent on free food should be utilised for the education of children in Shirdi town. They should utilise the funds for coaching centres to prepare students for competitive exams. They can use funds to hire qualified teachers,” he said.

Sujay’s father and Maharashtra minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil apologised for his son’s “irresponsible” statement. “Sujay did not mean to hurt sentiments of devotees,” he added.

Shirsat, who was in Shirdi on Monday, said Sujay Vikhe had told him that he was referring to people who come to Shirdi by buses and trucks and consume drugs.

“He did not mean to insult the devotees,” Shirsat said. “I think his clarification should bring down curtains on this sordid controversy,” he added.

The ‘bhojanalaya’ won’t be closed and will continue to provide free meals, the minister said.

The Shirdi temple serves free meals to all pilgrims visiting the temple around the year. A token is provided at the counter for the meal the sprawling prasadalay (food centre).

Around 40,000 people from across the country and abroad visit the Shirdi temple daily. PTI VT