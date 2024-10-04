Free, open press cornerstone of any democracy: US Consul General

Bhubaneshwar, Oct 4 (PTI) The US Consul General, Hyderabad, Jennifer Larson on Friday said a free and open press is the cornerstone of any democracy.

She urged journalists to promote truth and transparency in their reporting.

Addressing over 30 Odisha journalists at the valedictory session of a training programme on countering disinformation news, Jennifer said, "A free and open press is the cornerstone of any democracy. Your commitment to fact-checking and responsible journalism is commendable and sets a high standard for others to follow." The Hyderabad-based US Consulate General extended support for organising a training programme for journalists from Odisha on countering disinformation.

"Proud to partner with @osmania1917 on media literacy with Odia journalists and helping to create a strong network of fact-checkers to debunk fake news," Larson said on X.

She underscored the significance of ensuring the public has access to accurate and verified information and highlighted how the programme has equipped journalists with essential tools and techniques to effectively identify misleading information.

Larson urged journalists to continue utilizing the skills and knowledge they gained to promote truth and transparency in their reporting. PTI BBM BBM RG