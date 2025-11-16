Free press a responsibility, not a privilege: Arunachal Minister

Itanagar, Nov 16 (PTI) Stressing that a free press is "a responsibility, not a privilege", Arunachal Pradesh Law and Legislative Minister Kento Jini on Sunday urged journalists to uphold sincerity, accuracy and ethics.

Speaking at the National Press Day celebration here, he said the strength of Indian democracy depends on an independent press that informs, questions and holds power accountable.

Jini reminded journalists that their work must rely on verification, investigation and truth, noting that the Press Council of India, established on November 16, 1966, was envisioned to safeguard media freedom and ethical conduct.

He outlined the constitutional role of the press as the fourth pillar of democracy tasked with exposing corruption, ensuring transparency and bridging the gap between government and the public.

Calling journalism a "vulnerable profession" often targeted by defamation suits, the minister urged practitioners to exercise fairness, avoid misinformation and remain cautious during elections, where misleading exit polls can harm public trust.

He further stressed the media's responsibility to highlight human rights violations, strengthen democratic debate and uphold fundamental rights through truthful reporting. "Clean and fair journalism must be the guiding principle," Jini said.

In his keynote address, senior journalist and founder-editor of The Reporters' Collective Nitin Sethi said digital tools have democratised journalism by lowering entry barriers but have also invited untrained practitioners, blurring the line between journalism and general content creation.

Reporting the truth is especially challenging in close-knit regions such as the Northeast, Sethi noted, where journalists often must report on people they know personally.

Despite the risks, he urged young reporters to stay committed, saying good journalism is most needed in difficult times and continues to offer unmatched public respect and the privilege of questioning those in power, a privilege that must be earned, he added.

The Day, celebrated with the theme "Upholding India's Fourth Pillar in the Digital Age", also featured a debate competition in which the team from the Northeast Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) emerged as the winner.

Organised by the Arunachal Press Club in association with the Department of Information and Public Relations, the event also honoured an unsung hero for his anti-drug efforts and recognised a village in Longding district as the cleanest in the eastern region.

Five journalists were also awarded for outstanding reporting.