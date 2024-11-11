Free ultrasound facility at pvt hospitals benefitted over 6 lakh women: UP govt

Lucknow, Nov 11 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government announced on Monday that over 6 lakh pregnant women have benefitted from its free ultrasound service at private centres across the state since February 2023.

The government has been distributing e-Rupee vouchers for free ultrasound under the Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA) since February last year, said Pinky Jowal, Director of the National Health Mission (NHM) in the state.

Launched in 2016 by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the PMSMA aims to provide assured, comprehensive and quality antenatal care free of cost to all pregnant women on 9th of every month, she said.

A network of 1,861 private ultrasound centres across 75 districts has been empanelled to offer this service, Jowal said.

Over 14.5 lakh e-Rupee vouchers have been issued till date, with 6,80,000 women already utilising them, she added.

The e-Rupee vouchers are valid for one month, after which they expire but can be reissued if not used within the specified time frame.

Jowal further stated that the government is ensuring the provision of both nutritious food and quality medical care to the beneficiaries.

The vouchers are distributed on the 1st, 9th, 16th, and 24th of each month at district women's hospitals, joint hospitals, community health centres, and primary health centres, she explained.

Following Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directive, door-to-door campaigns are being conducted to raise awareness and ensure more women take advantage of this valuable service, the officer said. PTI ABN ARD RPA