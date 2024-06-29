Free, vibrant press is biggest strength of democracy: Rajasthan governor

Jaipur, Jun 29 (PTI) Universities should establish a foundation of healthy values for aspiring journalists in the era of artificial intelligence, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra said on Saturday.

The governor said journalism students should be trained on the issue of deep fakes and misleading news, asserting that a free and vibrant press is the biggest strength of democracy, a statement said.

Addressing the second convocation of Haridev Joshi Journalism and Mass Communication University here, Mishra said journalism education courses should be prepared as per the new education policy, which can make next generation of journalists sensitive, alert and better citizens.

The governor said that the era of journalism is challenging as there is a competition to be the first to publish or broadcast.

Mishra also inaugurated the newly constructed main building of the university. He conferred degrees to 94 students at the convocation and awarded gold medals to six students. PTI AG SKY SKY