Freebies, narcotics worth Rs 13.5 cr seized in bypoll-bound Rajasthan

Jaipur, Oct 23 (PTI) Authorities here seized illegal material worth Rs 13.5 crore, including cash, till Wednesday as part of their remit under MCC imposed in the state ahead of the bypolls in seven assembly constituencies.

Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan said ever since the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct on October 15, enforcement agencies have been on the lookout for transportation of illegal items.

The seizure includes Rs 2.5 crore in cash, Rs 1.1 crore of illegal liquor, and Rs 1.5 crore of narcotics, the CEO said in a statement.

Mahajan said authorities seized Rs 35 lakh in cash from a vehicle in Alwar on Wednesday. It earlier took possession of about Rs 2 crore in Dausa district and Rs 10.5 lakh in Dungarpur.

Freebies and other material worth more than Rs 9.78 crore have also been seized, he said.

Eleven observers, including one general observer and four police observers, have been appointed by the Election Commission to oversee election expenditure.

The CEO said 72 teams each comprising flying squads have been constituted for all seven assembly seats to contains malpractice. PTI AG VN VN