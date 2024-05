Latur, May 13 (PTI) Freedom fighter and senior journalist Jeevandhar Shaharkar died at his residence in Maharashtra's Latur district on Monday, a member of his family said.

Advertisment

He was 97.

Shaharkar died at his residence around 10 am. His body will be donated to MIT College in Latur, the family member said.

Shaharkar was a teacher at Marwadi Rajasthan Vidyalaya and worked as a journalist.

He is survived by two sons and a daughter. ARU