Freedom fighter Murgappa Khumse dies at 105, cremated with state honours in Latur

Latur, Dec 22 (PTI) Freedom fighter Murgappa Khumse passed away at the age of 105 at his home in Latur district of Maharashtra and was cremated with state honours on Friday.

Khumse, a resident of Renapur, died due to old age-related ailments on Thursday.

Besides taking part in India's freedom struggle, Khumse also actively participated in Goa and Marathwada liberation movements.

The centenarian's last rites were performed at his village with state honours and a large number of people from different walks of life attended his cremation.

Before the funeral procession was taken out from his residence, tehsildar Dhammapriya Gaikwad paid floral tributes to him.

Police inspector Ashok Anantre laid a wreath on the body in the crematorium and this was followed by police personnel firing gunshots rounds in the air as a mark of respect to the freedom fighter. PTI COR RSY