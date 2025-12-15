Freedom fighter Potti Sriramulu fought for self-respect of Telugu people: CM Naidu

Vijayawada, Dec 15 (PTI) Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday paid tribute to Potti Sriramulu, who sacrificed his life for the formation of the separate state of Andhra Pradesh, during a meeting here marking his death anniversary.

Naidu hailed Sriramulu for his fight against British colonial rule and for the self-respect of the Telugu people.

"Sriramulu fought for the independence of the country and later for the self-respect of the Telugu people," Naidu said, adding that Andhra Pradesh was officially formed on October 1, 1953.

Sriramulu's indefinite fast led to his death on December 15, 1952, after 58 days of protest, demanding the separation of Andhra Pradesh from Madras state.

To commemorate his sacrifice, the CM announced that Andhra Pradesh would observe Sriramulu’s death anniversary as the "Day of Sacrifice." Additionally, a memorial park in Amaravati, the state’s capital, is being developed on a 6.5-acre plot, featuring a 58-foot statue in his honour.

Naidu also promised to preserve the house in Chennai where Sriramulu fasted to death as a memorial, with similar plans for his residence in Nellore.

He described Sriramulu as the "heartbeat, asset, and sentiment of the Telugu people" and revealed plans to organise year-long celebrations starting from March 16, 2026.

The chief minister further emphasised the state's growth, stating that Andhra Pradesh is on track to become the leading state in India.

He noted that a recent Reserve Bank of India (RBI) report recognised the state as the top producer of fruits and fish, and highlighted investments worth Rs 21 lakh crore attracted in the past 18 months.

"Now, we are able to say that our capital is Amaravati," Naidu added.

Addressing concerns over the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model for developing government medical colleges, Naidu responded to the YSRCP's opposition.

He cited a Parliamentary Committee's endorsement of the PPP model as the "best practice" and stressed that the medical colleges, though developed in a PPP mode, would be under state government supervision, similar to other development projects like roads.

Naidu concluded by reiterating the state government's commitment to decentralisation and the development of all regions.