Freedom fighter VO Chidambaram remembered on his death anniversary in Pondy

Puducherry, Nov 18 (PTI) Union Minister L Murugan and Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy were among those who paid homage to V O Chidambaram on the occasion of his 87th death anniversary on Saturday.

Chidambaram was a freedom fighter who floated a Swadeshi Steam Navigation company to operate shipping services between Tuticorin and Colombo.

Ministers, Speaker of territorial assembly R Selvam, Rajya Sabha MP S Selvaganapathy and legislators paid homage at the statue of V O Chidambaram here. PTI COR ROH