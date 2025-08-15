Freedom fighters gave 'Swatantra Bharat', this generation should build 'Samriddha Bharat': PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) A generation of people sacrificed their lives to give us 'Swatantra Bharat' and this generation should take new steps with firm resolve, able conduct and the spirit of self-reliance for making a 'Samriddha Bharat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

In his 12th and the longest Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort, PM Modi emphasised on 'atmanirbharta' (self-reliance), saying this aspect is not just limited to imports, exports or currencies.

Modi hailed the freedom fighters whose sustained efforts led to India throwing off the yoke of colonial rule.

"In 1947, our country attained Independence, with limitless aspirations and capabilities of a large number of people. Our aspirations were taking flight, but challenges were even more," the prime minister said.

Following the principles of revered Bapu, members of the Constituent Assembly discharged a very important responsibility, and the Constitution of India, akin to a lighthouse, has been "guiding us for the past 75 years", he said.

In his 103-minute address, he recalled the legacy of Dr Rajendra Prasad, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and other makers of the Indian Constitution.

"For a nation, the biggest basis for self-respect ('atma-samman') is still 'atmanirbharta' (self-reliance). And, the basis for 'Viksit Bharat' is also 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'," he said.

"Dependency on others puts a question mark on one's freedom. And, it is unfortunate when dependency becomes a habit... it is... dangerous. So we have to remain vigilant all the time and strive to be 'atmanirbhar'," the PM said.

Modi underlined that countless people sacrificed their lives for India's freedom.

"I said earlier also, they dissipated their entire youth for it, accepted the gallows. Why? For a free India. Recall the era when the entire country was living by the mantra of 'Swatantra Bharat'.

"That generation gave itself for a Swatantra Bharat, this generation should take new steps for 'Samriddha Bharat', this is the call of the time," he said, adding it should be the only mantra for the 140 crore people of the country to make the nation prosperous.

And, with resolve, able conduct, by being 'atmanirbhar and 'vocal for local', and by going by the 'swadeshi' mantra, a 'Samriddha Bharat' can also be made, Modi said.

In his address, he also underlined that the meaning of 'atmanirbharta' is not merely limited to "import-export, rupees, pounds, dollars".

"Its meaning is not that limited. Its meaning is linked with our capabilities. And, capabilities also get reduced with time," he said.

And, therefore, to "preserve, sustain and boost our capabilities", it is very essential to be 'atmanirbhar', the PM stressed.

In Operation Sindoor, people saw the wondrous aspect of 'Made-in-India'. The adversary could not assess what arms and weapons were used, the capability that was destroying them in the blink of an eye, Modi said in his I-Day address.

"If we were not atmanirbhar, would we have executed Operation Sindor at such a quick pace. In the last ten years, in the defence sector, we have taken up atmanirbharta as a mission," he added.

Modi's speech was peppered with several announcements, including the constitution of a task force for next-generation reforms, GST reforms for "double Diwali" by giving tax relief on goods, a national deep water exploration mission for self-reliance in energy, and an indigenous "Sudarshan Chakra" defence system by 2035. PTI KND RT RT