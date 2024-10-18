Freedom fighters’ statues installed to guide and inspire youth: TN govt

Chennai, Oct 18 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has inaugurated memorials and unveiled statues to guide and inspire the younger generations, the government said on Friday.

Stalin is continuing the legacy of late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, in recognising the rich contribution of martyrs of freedom struggle, social justice crusaders, and Tamil scholars, it said.

Since he became the chief minister in 2021, Stalin inaugurated 10 such memorials and unveiled 36 statues to guide and inspire the youth. Recently, he inaugurated the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Egmore Museum Complex, a statue of Karunanidhi at Omandurar complex, here, and a statue of former state minister K Anbazhagan in Nungambakkam, a release said.

The Dravidian model of governance under Stalin immortalised the contribution of martyrs of freedom fighters, social justice crusaders including jurist B R Ambedkar, and Tamil scholars in order to create awareness among the youth.

He continued the legacy of late Dravidian stalwart Karunanidhi in establishing such monuments for posterity, it said.

The release recalled that Karunanidhi had installed several monuments, including the 133 feet stupendous statue of Tamil savant Tiruvalluvar on a rock of the coast of Kanyakumari. PTI JSP KH