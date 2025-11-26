Freedom is not only about rights, but duties and unity too: PM Modi

Karamsad (Gujarat), Nov 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the day reminds the countrymen that freedom is not only about rights, but also about duties and a call for unity.

The PM's message was read out during the flag-off ceremony of 'Unity March' in Karamsad town of Gujarat's Anand district, the native place of India's first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The Gujarat government is organising the 'padyatra' (foot march) from Karamsad to the Statue of Unity in the Narmada district to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel.

On the occasion, the PM's message was read out by district collector Pravin Chaudhary.

The PM congratulated the state government for organising the foot march, noting that padyatras played a significant role in India's freedom struggle.

"The sound of footsteps united society, boosted people's self-confidence, and instilled a sense of unity in millions of hearts. Sardar Patel knew that when people walk together, differences are left behind, and the path becomes supreme," Modi said.

He said it is a pleasant coincidence that the 'Unity March' is being held on Constitution Day.

"This day reminds us that freedom is not only about rights but also about duties and a call for unity," the prime minister said.

"Today, we see the living embodiment of national unity in every initiative where citizens voluntarily participate, be it Digital India, Fit India, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, or public participation initiatives like 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'," he noted.

The resolve to build a developed India by 2047 will be fulfilled through the energy of our youth, the solidarity of our countrymen, and innovation, the PM said.

Modi said he is confident that the 'Unity March' will prove instrumental in strengthening national unity.

"The Unity March will inspire people to align their goals with India's progress for the betterment of the country and society. On this occasion, I pay my respects to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel," he said.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel flagged off the march in the presence of several dignitaries, including Tripura CM Manik Saha.

The 'padyatra' will culminate at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar on December 5, an official release said, adding that nearly 15,000 people will join the march each day.