Freedom of speech does not mean freedom to lower dignity of House: LS Speaker

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) Freedom of speech and privilege of members of legislative bodies should not be construed as the freedom to lower the dignity of the House, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Monday.

Delivering the valedictory speech at the All India Speakers Conference hosted by the Delhi Assembly, Birla voiced concern over the "gradual decline" in upholding the dignity of legislative bodies and asked all stakeholders, including the members of the Houses and political parties, to reflect on the matter.

He also emphasised that the presiding officers of the legislative Houses need to be seen as "undisputed, independent and doing justice" while chairing sessions.

"Our Constitution makers guaranteed the privilege of saying anything in the House, even speaking against the government. However, the intention behind this freedom has seen a decline. This is a matter of concern for all of us," he said.

The speaker also stressed how imperative it was to ensure the Houses are conducted with the objective of meaningful debate and consideration of public interest issues.

He urged members of Parliament to rise above partisan interests and focus on the expectations of the people who elect them. The freedom of speech in the legislative institutions should be tempered with proper conduct, he stated.

"Members need to raise issues that concern the people. The Houses must become the voice of the people and reflect their suggestions and opinions meaningfully," he said.

Birla emphasised the significance of maintaining decorum and respectful language in the House and outside it.

"Disagreement is the strength of democracy. But members must maintain a code of conduct inside and outside the House. People are watching our words and actions," he said, urging all political parties to ensure freedom of speech while maintaining the dignity of the legislature.

"Freedom of speech and privilege of Members should not be construed as the freedom to lower the dignity of the House," he asserted.

The All India Speakers Conference, hosted by the Delhi Assembly, marked the centenary year celebrations of the election of Vitthalbhai Patel as the first elected Indian Speaker of the Central Legislative Assembly under British rule.

Birla said Patel's personal and public life and his role in the freedom struggle as well as a Speaker, continue to inspire every Indian.

The tradition established by Patel later became part of the Constitution of the country, including independent secretariats of the Parliament and the Legislative bodies, he added.