Freezing temperatures in J-K, Himachal; cold spreads through north India

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) A cold wave swept through the northern states of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana on Saturday, with a few places in hill states registering sub-zero temperatures. The night temperatures in Kashmir dropped several degrees below the freezing point with a thick layer of fog engulfing parts of the valley, while the Shimla Met Office predicted light rain and snow in isolated places in the mid and high hills of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.

In Jammu and Kashmir, Shopian was the coldest place as the mercury there settled at a low of minus 6.4 degrees Celsius, while a low of minus 4.1 degrees Celsius was recorded in Srinagar, officials said.

The gateway town to the valley, Qazigund, recorded a low of minus 4.2 degrees Celsius, while the mercury settled at minus 3.5 degrees Celsius in north Kashmir's Kupwara, and minus 0.2 degrees Celsius in south Kashmir's Kokernag.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 4.4 degrees Celsius, while Gulmarg lodged minus 2.6 degrees Celsius and Konibal town in Pulwama district recorded minus 5.2 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological department said the weather would remain generally cloudy but dry on Sunday, and a brief spell of light snowfall at isolated places in the higher reaches of north and central Kashmir is likely on Monday.

In Himachal Pradesh, a yellow alert for dense fog was issued in parts of the reservoir area of the Bhakra dam in Bilaspur district and over some parts of the Balh valley in Mandi district during early morning till Monday.

The Spiti district was coldest at night with a low of minus 5.4 degrees Celsius while Kangra was the hottest during the day recording a high of 26 degrees Celsius.

Even as temperatures remained low, officials noted on Saturday that there was no significant change in the minimum and maximum temperatures in the state.

A thick blanket of pollution hung over the Delhi on Saturday, while the minimum temperature settled at 6.8 degrees Celsius, 2.7 notches below normal.

The maximum temperature in Delhi was at 24.6 degrees Celsius, 0.7 notch below normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The national capital's air quality stayed locked in the 'very poor' category, with an AQI of 330.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, an AQI between 0 and 50 as 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.

Evening relative humidity stood at 56 per cent, while morning humidity climbed to 95 per cent. The weather department predicted shallow fog for Sunday morning.

The IMD forecast a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 24 degrees Celsius for Sunday, with a partly cloudy sky in the national capital.

The neighbouring state of Haryana, along with Punjab, also reeled under intense cold with minimum temperatures settling one to four degrees below normal at many places.

In Haryana, Narnaul was the coldest place at a minimum of 3.8 degrees Celsius, four degrees below normal.

Hisar experienced cold weather conditions at 4.7 degrees Celsius while Karnal recorded a low of 7.5 degrees Celsius. Bhiwani, Sirsa and Ambala recorded their minimums at 6, 6.4 and 9.8 degrees Celsius respectively.

Faridkot was the coldest place in Punjab as it recorded its minimum at 2.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

Gurdaspur's minimum was 5 degrees Celsius while Amritsar recorded its minimum at 5.6 degrees Celsius, according to a report of the MeT department.

Ludhiana, Patiala, Pathankot and Bathinda recorded their respective minimums at 7, 9, 5.2 and 4.6 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, also experienced cold weather at 7.9 degrees Celsius, 2.7 degrees below normal.

Cold conditions similarly prevailed across Rajasthan, with several parts of the state remaining below the 10 degrees Celsius mark, officials said on Saturday.

While Fatehpur in Sikar district recorded the lowest temperature of 2.3 degrees Celsius on Friday night, Sikar recorded a minimum of 3 degrees Celsius, Nagaur 3.3 degrees, Churu 4.5 degrees, Alwar 5 degrees and Pali 5.6 degrees, according to the meteorological department.

A weak western disturbance is likely to have a partial impact on weather over the next two to three days, a Met official said, adding that the system may lead to a rise of two to three degrees in minimum temperatures.

In Shekhawati region, the minimum temperatures are expected to stay above four degrees Celsius over the next few days, while most other parts of the state are likely to record minimum temperatures above 10 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.

Meanwhile, Gumla in Jharkhand recorded the state's lowest temperature at 3 degrees Celsius, the IMD said on Saturday.

'Yellow alert' (be aware) for cold wave has been issued for Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra, Latehar, Lohardaga, Gumla, Simdega, Ranchi, Ramgarh, Bokaro, and Khunti districts till 8.30 am on Sunday.

North-westerly winds prevailing in the lower tropospheric level over Jharkhand had caused the drop in the mercury level, Ranchi Meteorological Centre Deputy Director Abhishek Anand said.

"The minimum temperature may decline by up to 2 degrees Celsius during the next 48 hours. Thereafter, it may rise by two to three degrees Celsius," he said.

In West Bengal, residents of Kolkata on Saturday woke up to the coldest morning this season as the mercury plumetted to 14.5 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures also decreased in other parts of Gangetic West Bengal, with the IMD forecasting a further dip in the region in the next 24 hours.

The minimum temperature in the eastern metropolis at 6.30 am was 14.5 degrees Celsius, which is 2.1 degrees Celsius below normal, an IMD official said.

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to be around 26 degrees Celsius, he said.

There will be misty and foggy conditions in the evening, he added. PTI TEAM PRK