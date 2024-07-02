Freight earnings increase by Rs 1481 cr in June compared to same period of last year: Railways

New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) The railways earned Rs 14,798.11 crore from freight in June against Rs 13,316.81 crore in the corresponding month last year, an improvement of about 11.12 per cent, according to a statement. "During the month of June 2024, originating freight loading of 135.46 MT has been achieved against loading of 123.06 MT in June 2023, which is an improvement of approx 10.07 per cent over the last year," the Railway Board said in the statement.

The railways achieved loading of 60.27 MT in coal, 8.82 MT in imported coal, 15.07 MT in iron ore, 5.36 MT in pig iron and finished steel, 7.56 MT in cement, 5.28 MT in clinker, 4.21 MT in foodgrain, 5.30 MT in fertiliser, 4.18 MT in mineral oil, 6.97 MT in containers and 10.06 MT in balance other goods during June this year, according to the railway ministry.

"Following the mantra of 'Hungry For Cargo', the IR (Indian Railways) has made sustained efforts to improve the ease of doing business as well as improve the service delivery at competitive prices," the ministry said.

"The customer-centric approach and work of business development units backed up by agile policy making helped the railways towards this significant achievement," it added. PTI JP JP ANB ANB