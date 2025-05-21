Freight loco pilot loses travel benefits for 6 years for using phone during duty hours

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) The South East Central Railway has withdrawn travel benefits of a freight train loco pilot for six years for using mobile phone during duty hours, even as the driver maintained that he was only enquiring about his ailing wife's health during the train's 2-hour halt at a station.

The loco pilot, Pawan Gupta, also claimed that he did not use any social media applications.

According to guidelines issued by the railway ministry, the use of phone by loco pilots or assistant loco pilots are strictly prohibited during duty hours.

There was no immediate reply to queries sent to railway officials.

The matter came to light on February 9, 2025 when officials while carrying out a random check of Crew Voice and Video Recording System (CVVRS) of a goods train engine between New Katni Junction (NKJ) and Shahdol Railway Station (SDL) noticed that its loco pilot Gupta used his mobile phone when the train was halted for nearly two hours at BDWA station in Madhya Pradesh.

Railway officials issued him a "minor penalty chargesheet" on March 26, 2025, asking for an explanation for "using mobile phone during halt at BDWA (Badhawabra) station".

Gupta in his reply contested the allegations that he violated any rule and said that he only spoke to his wife who kept unwell for past few days.

According to Gupta's submission, his phone was switched off during train running from NKJ to BDWA and when it halted at BDWA station on loop line 1 for almost two hours, he took out the phone from his bag and went to the station to freshen up.

While returning from the station to the train, he only enquired about his wife's health standing close to the engine.

However, the disciplinary authority, dissatisfied with his explanation, imposed the penalty.

"I, the undersigned being the Disciplinary Authority, have gone through the complete case and explanation submitted by you carefully," an order said.

"I found you responsible as this type of negligence is not expected from a responsible LPG (Loco Pilot Goods)," said the order received by the loco pilot on May 19.

Announcing the punishment, it said, "Your all sets of privilege pass and PTOs (privilege ticket orders) withheld for six years w.e.f. 2026 (ie from 2026 to 2031)." The order allowed Gupta to raise his concerns regarding punishment with the additional divisional railway manager within 45 days from the date of receipt of the order. PTI JP KVK KVK