French ambassador meets Arunachal governor

Itanagar, Oct 24 (PTI) French Ambassador to India Thierry Mathou met Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd) at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday, where they explored opportunities for sustainable adventure and ecotourism, agricultural cold chain management, and biodiversity capacity building.

During their discussion, Parnaik emphasised Arunachal Pradesh's potential in hydropower, agriculture, cultural diversity, and tourism, while also highlighting the feasibility of technology-based industries and infrastructure development. He suggested initiating cultural exchange programmes to enhance ties with France.

Mathou, who is on a five-day tour of the state, was accompanied by wife Cecile Mathou, as well as Consul General of France in Kolkata Didier Talpin, Cooperation Officer Samuel Bouchard, and Press & Diplomatic Liaison Officer Anjita Roychaudhury.

The ambassador's itinerary includes visits to Bhalukpong and Dirang in West Kameng district, as well as Tawang in Tawang district. PTI CORR MNB