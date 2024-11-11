French ambassador meets Sikkim chief secretary, seeks to deepen cooperation

Gangtok, Nov 11 (PTI) French ambassador Thierry Mathou met Sikkim's Chief Secretary VB Pathak in Gangtok on Monday.

He was accompanied by his spouse Cecile Mathou and officials of the French consulate in Kolkata to the meeting at the Tashiling Secretariat.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to deepen cooperation.

Mathou noted the historical ties between France and Sikkim, notably through Alexandra David-Neel who spent nearly three years in Sikkim and authored over 30 books, including 'Magic and Mystery in Tibet' which was published in 1929.

Pathak suggested several areas for potential cooperation, such as tackling traffic congestion in Gangtok and implementing solid waste management systems.

He also briefed the ambassador on various ongoing projects in the state.

The ambassador also engaged with secretaries of various government departments during the meeting. PTI KDK SOM