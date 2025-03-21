French Ambassador to India meets TN CM Stalin to boost ties

Chennai, Mar 21 (PTI) Ambassador of France to India, Thierry Mathou, embarked on a three-day visit to Tamil Nadu to bolster ties and explore opportunities for expanding Indo-French cooperation across various sectors.

Mathou was accompanied by the Consul General of France in Puducherry and Chennai, Etienne Rolland-Piègue; Political Counsellor at the Embassy of France in India, Marguerite Salles; and Economic Diplomacy Officer at the Consulate General of France in Puducherry and Chennai, Carl Boulanger.

During his visit to the city, the Ambassador paid a courtesy call to Chief Minister M K Stalin and discussed the dynamic economic cooperation and academic partnerships between France and Tamil Nadu.

Mathou also extended an invitation to the Chief Minister for a high-level summit on ocean rise and coastal resilience ahead of the United Nations Oceans Conference 2025, an official release stated.

Along with the Ambassador of the Delegation of the European Union to India, Hervè Delphin, Mathou visited the French vessel Plastic Odyssey, currently anchored at the Chennai Port Authority.

The vessel is sailing around the world in search of solutions to reduce marine plastic pollution and build a global network of local recycling initiatives.

The Ambassador’s visit to the vessel highlights the shared priority of sustainable ocean management and marine biodiversity conservation between France and India as part of the ‘Blue Economy’ joint roadmap, the release added.

Later, the Ambassador met Industries Minister T R B Rajaa to discuss investment opportunities and ways to strengthen bilateral ties, including regional cooperation.

Currently, more than 150 French companies, including float glass maker Saint-Gobain and automaker Renault, employ nearly 70,000 people in and around Chennai.

The delegation also met Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan to explore opportunities in technology and digital collaboration.

"Fostering joint innovation is at the core of the Indo-French strategic partnership, with a key emphasis on strengthening connections between Indian and French innovation ecosystems," the release stated.

Mathou later visited Anna University to enhance academic-industry partnerships, research collaborations, and student exchange programmes.

Before concluding his three-day visit, the Ambassador visited the Alliance Française de Madras, where he underscored the importance of cooperation in French language education and the support mechanisms available for Indian teachers of French to strengthen people-to-people ties.