French citizens in Pondy, TN and Kerala cast votes in snap Parliamentary polls

Puducherry, July 1 (PTI) French nationals living in Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Kerala cast their votes to elect their representative in the first round of France's parliamentary polls.

The French Consulate with the help of the Bureau de France in Chennai and authorities in Puducherry made arrangements for the overseas French citizens residing in these states to participate in the election held on June 30.

A release from the French Consulate in Puducherry and Chennai said on Monday that there were 4,535 registered voters.

A source in the consulate here said that 892 voters participated in the election. But after rejection of 12 ballots and envelopes and also three blank ballot papers the number of valid votes were 877.

The first of the two rounds of polling was held on Sunday while the second round of polling would be held on July 7.

French Consul General Lise Talbot Barre who oversaw the process of polling was among those who cast their vote here on Sunday.

There were four polling stations -two in Puducherry, one each in Chennai and Karaikal. The electors had the option of casting their votes at the ballot box by proxy or online.

Candidates from 15 political parties took part in the first round of poll this year. PTI COR ROH