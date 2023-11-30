French defence major Thales opens new office in Bengaluru

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) French aerospace major Thales has set up a new office in Bengaluru in sync with its focus on expanding its footprint in India.

In 2019, Thales set up its Engineering Competence Centre (ECC) in Bengaluru in support of the group's ramp-up plans in India and the region.

This ECC is a first-of-its-kind centre in India focusing on software and hardware capabilities in civil and defence businesses serving Thales's global needs.

"Thales invests close to 4 billion Euro globally in R&D every year. This ECC, along with an additional center based in Noida, form one of the group's three major engineering competency center hubs," the company said in a statement.

The new office in Bengaluru was inaugurated on Wednesday.

"Thales' engineering teams in Bengaluru are contributing to high-value-added systems in the fields of aerospace and defence, including air traffic management, complex avionics systems, cockpit, flight management and connectivity systems, radar software, airborne intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance tactical management systems, among others," the company said.

It said the new state-of-the-art facility will provide a modern, sustainable and open office work environment.

"We are proud to mark yet another expansion of our footprint in India with this new facility in Bengaluru," said Ashish Saraf, Vice President and Country Director for Thales in India.

"As we grow our engineering set-up in Bengaluru together with that in Noida, we continue to develop in-country capabilities by leveraging our global expertise and local talent, fostering new opportunities and innovations for Indian and global customers," he said. PTI MPB CK