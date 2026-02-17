French Defence Minister Catherine Vautrin arrives in Bengaluru for TASL event

Bengaluru, Feb 17 (PTI) French Defence Minister Catherine Vautrin arrived here on Tuesday to attend a TASL programme being organised at Vemagal village in Kolar.

The visit underscores the growing industrial partnership between India and France in the aerospace and defence sectors.

“French Defence Minister Ms Catherine Vautrin arrived in Bengaluru today to participate in the TASL programme being organised at Vemagal village in Kolar,” an official press release said.

She is scheduled to take part in the TASL inauguration programme at Vemagal village along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Tata Advanced Systems Limited's (TASL) facility is said to be India's first private sector helicopter final assembly line.

TASL said the inauguration of the facility at Vemagal underscores the deepening strategic partnership, while significantly advancing India's aerospace manufacturing capabilities. PTI GMS ROH