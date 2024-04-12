French embassy announces second edition of Villa Swagatam residency programme

New Delhi: The Embassy of France in India on Friday announced the second edition of the Villa Swagatam residency programme that will enable French artists to go to South Asia -- India and Bangladesh -- but also Indian creators to go to France for creative pursuits.

Advertisment

French ambassador to India Thierry Mathou said that the initiative will build "lasting bridges between our communities of artists".

"India is a key player in shaping the world of tomorrow, with culturally engaged and innovative stakeholders who are inventing new ways of creating and engaging in dialogue. Villa Swagatam, a flagship initiative of our cultural cooperation with India, helps bring talents from both countries closer together and build lasting bridges between our communities of artists," Mathou said in a statement.

Launched in March 2023 with 16 Indian residency partners, Villa Swagatam encompasses a diverse array of artistic disciplines, with a focus on literature and arts and crafts.

Advertisment

This year, Villa Swagatam has forged partnerships with almost 30 residencies across France, India and Bangladesh, offering a platform for "creativity to flourish, fostering mutual understanding and dialogue across various disciplines".

There are four new residency partners in India, one in Bangladesh and 10 in France for Indian artists and writers. It is for the first time that the network of residencies has expanded to include Bangladesh.

Some of the arts and crafts residencies in India include Khoj International Residency in Delhi, Nila House and Jaipur Rugs in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Vastrakala Craft Residency in Gudapakkam, Tamil Nadu, Katkatha Puppet Art Trust in Delhi and in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand and Hampi Art Labs in Hampi, Karnataka.

Advertisment

The literary residencies in India include The Himalayan Writing Retreat in Satkhol, Uttarakhand, The Rachna Books Writers Residency in Gangtok, Sikkim, Alice Boner Institute in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, and Sunaparanta Goa Centre for the Arts in Panjim, Goa.

Indian writers and artists can apply for residencies across France, including at Centre National de la Danse in Pantin, Ile de France, La Maison de la Poésie de Nantes in Pays de la Loire, La Villa Gillet in Lyon, Auvergne Rhône-Alpes, and La Maison Julien Gracq in Saint-Florent-Le-Vieil, Pays de la Loire.

The programme will receive applications for residencies till May 31, following which the final names will be announced in July.