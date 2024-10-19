French govt launches 'Choose France Tour 2024' to attract Indian students

Mumbai, Oct 19 (PTI) The French government and Campus France on Saturday began a five-city "Choose France Tour 2024," reaching out to Indian students with diverse academic opportunities in the European nation.

Advertisment

This tour brought together over 50 prestigious French universities and higher education institutions, according to a statement.

France offers excellent career prospects, with over 600 French companies operating in India and employing more than 4,00,000 people.

As France continues to attract international students with its education, culture, and promising career prospects, the 'Choose France Tour' serves as a crucial bridge between Indian talent and French academic excellence.

Advertisment

"The Choose France Tour widely opens France's doors to Indian students. Choosing France for higher education means choosing a guarantee of quality and excellence that will strengthen your career prospects. French universities are world-class. France is ranked third globally in the Shanghai Ranking, and we boast 76 Nobel laureates and 15 Fields medal laureates," French Ambassador to India Thierry Mathou added.

After Mumbai, the 'Choose France Tour' will be held in cities including Chandigarh, New Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. PTI SM NSK