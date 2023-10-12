French national arrested in Gorakhpur for violating visa norms

Gorakhpur (UP), Oct 12 (PTI) A French national was arrested in this Uttar Pradesh district for allegedly violating visa regulations and taking part in a demonstration, police said on Thursday.

Heinold Valentine Jean Roger arrived in India on a business visa, they said.

A French citizen has been arrested under Section 14B of the Foreign Act for violating visa regulations. The French Embassy has been informed, Superintendent of Police (City) Krishna Kumar Vishnoi said.

Roger allegedly took part in a sit-in organised by Ambedkar Janmorcha at the commissioner's office on Tuesday.

On receiving information that the protesters were attempting to set up tents for a prolonged protest, a police team arrived at the spot and found Roger present among them, according to the complaint of Abhishek Singh, the Collectorate police post in-charge.

Roger was issued a business visa on August 10. The visa, valid till August 1, 2024, was issued for Roger to undertake a business visit to Dhanbad. However, instead of travelling to Dhanbad, he came to Gorakhpur to participate in the sit-in, the complaint stated.

A case was registered against Roger on Wednesday on the basis of the complaint, the police said. PTI COR SAB SZM