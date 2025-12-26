French national injured after slipping while climbing hill in Hampi

Hampi (Karnataka), Dec 26 (PTI) A 52-year-old French national has sustained injuries after he allegedly slipped and fell while attempting to climb a hill here, police said on Friday.

The injured, identified as Bruno Roger, is stated to be in stable condition, they said.

According to police, the incident occurred on December 24, when Roger had gone to a remote area near a temple and allegedly slipped while climbing the hill, and he lost consciousness after the fall.

After regaining consciousness, he apparently crawled to a nearby banana plantation, a police officer said.

Locals who noticed him alerted the police, following which he was shifted to the nearest hospital, where he was given first aid and later referred to KMC Hospital in Hubballi for further treatment, police added. PTI AMP ADB