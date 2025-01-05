French Naval ships on visit to Kochi

Kochi, Jan 5 (PTI) To strengthen the collaboration between the Indian and French navies, French Naval ships FS Forbin and FS Alsace, part of the French Carrier Strike Group, are on a visit to Kochi, Defence officials on Sunday said.

During the visit, Commanding Officers of the French ships would interact with the senior hierarchy of Southern Naval Command, Kochi, a release issued by a Defence PRO said.

"French Naval ships FS Forbin and Alsace, part of the French CSG, are visiting #Kochi," Defence PRO posted on 'X'.

"The visit aims to enhance interoperability, foster mutual understanding & strengthen collaboration between the two Navies," the post added.

The visit includes professional exchanges, cross-deck visits and Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEE).

The French ships aim to further strengthen ties and reaffirm India's commitment to constructive collaboration and mutual growth, the release said. PTI ARM ARM KH