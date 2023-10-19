French Navy frigate pays goodwill visit to Mumbai

Mumbai, Oct 19 (PTI) French Navy ship Languedoc, an Aquitaine class frigate, was at the Mumbai port on a goodwill visit from October 13-18, a move aimed at ramping up cooperation between the navies of India and France, the defence ministry said on Thursday.

Coinciding with the visit of Languedoc, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Slaars, the Commander of the French Forces deployed in the Indian Ocean (ALINDIEN), accompanied by Captain Yannick Bossu, Commander of the Combined Task Force 150 (CCTF 150), also visited Mumbai and interacted with Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command.

“The interactions focussed on enhancing the India-France maritime cooperation as well further participation of Indian Navy in US-led Combined Maritime Forces (CMF),” the statement said.

Captain Christine Ribbe, who commanded the ship, called on Rear Admiral AN Pramod, Flag Officer Commanding Maharashtra Naval Area (FOMA), and discussed issues of mutual interest, it said.

Personnel of the French and the Indian navies undertook professional exchanges through cross-visits and shared best practices.

The visit also provided an opportunity for informal interactions through social functions conducted during the ship’s stay in Mumbai, which included sports fixtures with Indian Navy personnel, the statement said.

“This visit is expected to renew and further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two nations that share similar concerns in overlapping areas of responsibility,” it said.

French Navy Ship Aconit had paid a goodwill visit to Mumbai last year. PTI PR NR