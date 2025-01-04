French Navy wants open, stable Indo-Pacific space with all regional partners: official

Panaji, Jan 4 (PTI) A senior French Navy officer on Saturday said his country wants to promote a free, open and stable Indo-pacific space with all the partners in the region.

Rear Admiral Jacques Mallard, commander of the French Carrier Strike Group (CSG) consisting of aircraft carrier Charles De Gaulle, also said the French Navy wants to enhance its interoperability with all the allies and partners around the world.

He was speaking to mediapersons on board the Charles de Gaulle which is currently docked at Mormugao Port Authority in South Goa.

As part of Mission CLEMENCEAU 25, the French carrier strike group made a stopover in Goa on Saturday.

Currently, the CSG is deployed in the Indian Ocean where it is conducting joint training sessions with regional allies, notably India, before moving on to the Indonesian zone for Exercise La Perouse and then to the Pacific Ocean for Exercise Pacific Steller.

The main objectives of Mission CLEMENCEAU 25, Rear Admiral Mallard said, included enhancing interoperability with all allies and partners around the world.

"Interoperability means partnership, partnership means security. A second goal is to participate in all national operations to strengthen the maritime security in major straits," he said.

"The French Navy wants to promote a free, open and stable Indo-pacific space with all the partners," he added.

It also has a permanent objective of contributing to the security of French nationals and French interests in the Indo-Pacific, he added.

The French Carrier Strike Group is a unique military asset in Europe, Rear Admiral Jacques Mallard said.

"It allows France to protect its territory, its strategic interest and its nationals all around the world. The task group is able to see and understand what is happening in the three dimensions but also in the different domains," he said.

The French carrier group is a sort of multi-tool which can be used for many purposes with an immediate visible resonance. "It can be used for crisis management, and also for high-intensity warfare," Mallard added. PTI RPS KRK