French Patisserie competition returns to Bengaluru with top chefs from five cities

Bengaluru, May 7 (PTI) The third edition of the French Patisserie competition, organised by the Consulate General of France, will be held from May 13 to 19 in Bengaluru.

In a press statement issued by the French Consulate on Wednesday, it was stated that the competition celebrates the excellence of French pâtisserie and highlights the strong culinary ties between France and India.

This year, around 50 professional pâtisserie chefs from five major cities—Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata—are competing in the semi-finals.

The top 16 finalists of the French Patisserie competition 2025 will then compete in the grand finale on June 10, hosted at Le Cordon Bleu Gurugram in Gurgaon, Haryana, the press release added.

The Bengaluru semi-finals will be evaluated by Marc Lamy, Consul General of France in Bengaluru; Chef Manu Chandra, known for his acclaimed restaurants in Bengaluru, including Lupa; and Vianney Meynier, Head of the Agritech Department at Business France.

Contestants will showcase their creativity and technical mastery by crafting exquisite French pâtisserie using premium French ingredients provided by the competition sponsors.