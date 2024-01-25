French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in Jaipur

Jaipur: French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday arrived in Jaipur. He is the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi.

He was received by Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma at the airport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a visit to Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, will also reach Jaipur later.

The leaders are scheduled to visit Amber Fort, Jantar Mantar and Hawa Mahal. They will hold a road show from Jantar Mantar to Hawa Mahal before holding a meeting at Hotel Rambagh Palace in the evening.