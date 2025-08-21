French President Macron dials PM Modi; discusses conflicts in Ukraine, West Asia

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday dialled Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed ongoing efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the war in Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza.

Macron was among the European leaders who accompanied Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his talks with US President Donald Trump this week.

The French president has also been playing a key role in Europe's efforts to ensure security of Ukraine in case of a deal with Russia to end the war.

"Had a very good conversation with my friend President Macron. Exchanged views on efforts for peaceful resolution of conflicts in Ukraine and in West Asia. Reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthen the India-France strategic partnership," Modi said in a social media post.

The call was initiated by the French side.

Macron said on 'X' that he and Modi "coordinated our positions on the war in Ukraine in order to move towards a just and lasting peace, with strong guarantees for Ukraine and Europe's security." The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said the two leaders exchanged views on the ongoing efforts for peaceful resolution of the conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia.

"President Macron shared assessment of the recent meetings held between the leaders of Europe, US and Ukraine in Washington. He also shared his perspectives on the situation in Gaza," it said in a statement.

Modi also reiterated India's consistent support for peaceful resolution of the conflicts and early restoration of peace and stability, it said.

The two leaders also reviewed progress in the bilateral cooperation, including in the areas of trade, defence, civil nuclear cooperation, technology and energy.

"They reaffirmed joint commitment to strengthen India-France Strategic partnership and mark 2026 as ‘Year of Innovation’ in a befitting manner," the PMO said.

It said President Macron also conveyed support for early conclusion of the proposed free trade agreement between India and the European Union.

In his remarks, Macron said the two sides agreed to strengthen economic exchanges and the strategic partnership in all areas as this is the "key to our sovereignty and independence".

"Following up on the AI Action Summit held in Paris last February, we are working towards the success of the AI Impact Summit to be held in New Delhi in 2026," he said.

"For more effective multilateralism, we agreed to work closely together in preparation for the French presidency of the G7 and the Indian presidency of the BRICS in 2026," he said. PTI MPB KVK KVK