French Senate delegation supports India's action against terror

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) A delegation of the French Senate on Tuesday expressed solidarity with India in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack and New Delhi's fight against terror groups.

The delegation of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence and Armed Forces of the French Senate, led by Vice Chair Catherine Dumas, met the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs chaired by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Tharoor said the visit of the French Senate delegation was planned before the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

He said the French delegation decided to go ahead with the visit as planned to express solidarity with India in its fight against terrorism.

"The French visitors very clearly and unequivocally expressed support for India in the tragic events that took place in Pahalgam and after Pahalgam. They used the French word 'soutien' which means support and that was very welcome," Tharoor said.

The French delegation also comprised senators Marie-Arlette Carlotti, Hugues Saury and Philippe Folliot. France's Ambassador to India Thierry Mathou was also present at the meeting.

Tharoor introduced BJP member and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to the delegation. Prasad is leading a multi-party delegation to France and some Western European countries as India reaches out to world capitals to apprise the global leadership of Pakistan's support of terror activities in this country.

Prasad told the French delegation that the Rafale fighter jets supplied by France to India was a symbol of the strong bonds of friendship between the two countries.

Members of the committee on external affairs -- D K Aruna, Satnam Singh Sandhu, Arun Govil, Vijay Baghel, Brijender Singh Ola, Mithesh Patel, R P N Singh, Praniti Shinde and Kiran Chaudhary -- were among those present during the meeting. PTI SKU NSD NSD