French teen uses snacks to simplify geoscience at international workshop in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Jul 28 (PTI) At the IGYM workshop being held in Bengaluru, Eva Smidtas from Paris, France, showcased a "fun and original" way to learn complex geoscience concepts—by using food. In her demonstrations, crackers became tectonic plates, whipped cream stood in for molten lava, and Ferrero Rocher chocolates represented the Earth’s core.

"I create small experiments where people can literally eat and learn at the same time. Over the past year, I’ve conducted workshops at various events using this method, and it’s been a joyful way to connect science with everyday life," Smidtas told PTI.

The 18-year-old represented France at the 2024 International Earth Science Olympiad held in China.

The International Geosciences Youth Movement workshop is being organised by the Prayoga Institute of Education Research under the aegis of the International Geoscience Education Organization (IGEO), with support from the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India, and in partnership with RISE Philanthropy.

The event will conclude on July 29.

The first edition of the workshop brought together 15 international students and 15 participants from across India to reimagine how geosciences are taught in schools and address pressing global challenges such as climate change, water scarcity, and natural disasters.

Local participant Rigveda Guptha (16), a resident of Electronic City, said the week-long workshop was engaging throughout.

"Geoscience is a fascinating field that relies heavily on practical and experiential learning," he said.

"At a time when the planet is facing unprecedented environmental challenges, fostering scientific awareness and environmental responsibility among young minds has never been more urgent. This workshop nurtures critical thinking, enables real-world learning, and builds a shared global commitment to our planet’s well-being," said K S Nagabhushana, Director-Research, Prayoga.

According to Nagabhushana, the workshop blended fieldwork, lab experiments, hands-on activities, and interactive discussions to help participants understand key Earth system processes and connect scientific theory with real-world applications.

While Guptha said he enjoyed the field trips the most, Smidtas found the international team presentations the most enriching.

"We worked in international groups, which taught me a lot about teamwork and cultural exchange. Meeting people from around the world made the experience incredibly meaningful," Smidtas said.

She said international events like these offer students like her an opportunity to see how geoscience is taught differently across the world.

"They also help us understand how we can collaborate to improve the way we live—working toward a better, more sustainable future," she added.

Prof Nir Orion of the Weizmann Institute of Science, Israel, and Chair of IGEO, who engaged with participants throughout the workshop, said the first IGYM workshop marked the beginning of an exciting evolution in how young minds engage with Earth sciences.

"Ultimately, it’s the students who we hope will become the future leaders and torchbearers of Earth science education worldwide," he said.

The Bengaluru-based Prayoga Institute of Education Research works to address complex challenges in Indian education through rigorous research and socially impactful initiatives.