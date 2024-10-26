French tourist dies in Jaisalmer hotel room

Jaipur, Oct 26 (PTI) A 53-year-old French tourist died in a hotel room in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, police said on Saturday.

Georges Sylvie, who arrived in Jaisalmer as part of a troupe two days ago, had been feeling uneasiness from Thursday and consulted a doctor, Kotwali SHO Sawai Singh said.

The hotel staff informed the police that Sylvie died in her room late on Friday.

The body has been sent to the mortuary of a government hospital and Sylvie's family has been informed. As she was a foreign national, all the necessary protocols are being followed, Singh said. PTI AG SZM